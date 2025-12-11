Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Russia Demands Answers Over British Soldier's Death in Ukraine

Russia's Foreign Ministry has called on Britain to disclose the activities of a British soldier killed in Ukraine, accusing London of aiding Kyiv's alleged terrorist activities against Russia. While Britain's Ministry of Defence has not commented, Moscow claims NATO nations including the UK have military involvement in Ukraine.

Updated: 11-12-2025 21:48 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry has issued a call for transparency from Britain following the death of a British soldier in Ukraine, accusing London of assisting Kyiv's supposed terrorist attacks against Russia. Maria Zakharova, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, voiced these assertions without providing evidence at a briefing.

Russia, which deployed thousands of troops to Ukraine in 2022, alleges that NATO members, who provide arms and training to Ukraine, have also furnished military personnel to aid Ukraine's strikes within Russian territory. The UK's Ministry of Defence acknowledged that Lance Corporal George Hooley was present during Ukrainian forces' trials of defensive capabilities away from combat zones.

As part of the "Coalition of the Willing," Britain advocates for the deployment of a multinational force to Ukraine following a ceasefire or peace agreement. Russian officials urge Britain to clarify Hooley's presence in Ukraine, while British PM Keir Starmer praised Hooley's service, highlighting the transparency surrounding British personnel in Ukraine. Moscow continues to link past attacks on Nord Stream pipelines to Western forces, allegations stoutly denied by London and Washington.

