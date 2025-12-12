Germany summons Russian ambassador following accusations of sabotage, cyberattacks and interference in German elections, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:34 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
