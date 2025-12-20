8 elephants killed after being hit by Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai dist in wee hours of Saturday: Forest official.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 08:13 IST
- Country:
- India
