At Bengal rally, PM Modi remembers ‘Rishi Bankim Babu’ for penning 'Vande Mataram, says country celebrating 150 years of the national song.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:05 IST
- Country:
- India
At Bengal rally, PM Modi remembers 'Rishi Bankim Babu' for penning 'Vande Mataram, says country celebrating 150 years of the national song.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jaishankar Calls for Strategic Clarity in India's Foreign Policy Amid Global Complexities
Kabaddi Chaos: Indian-Origin Trio Jailed for Derby Violence
Transforming Healthcare: India's Leap in Medical Infrastructure
Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan Bolster India's Line-up for T20 World Cup
Boosting Northeast India’s Fertiliser Production: PM Modi's New Initiative