Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disrespected India during recent trip to Germany, alleges BJP national working president Nitin Nabin in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disrespected India during recent trip to Germany, alleges BJP national working president Nitin Nabin in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Trial: Political Controversy Unfolds in Court
Part-time politicians like Rahul Gandhi come to Bihar during polls, go abroad once elections get over, claims BJP's Nitin Nabin in Patna.
CBS Pulls '60 Minutes' Segment Amid Political Controversy
Reviving the Lost Charm: Patna Qalam Art Exhibition
Reviving the Lost Art of Patna Qalam: A Journey Through Time