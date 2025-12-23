To ensure people's voting rights, worked with determination during SIR exercise; continuing work now too for voting rights of public: TN CM.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:32 IST
- Country:
- India
To ensure people's voting rights, worked with determination during SIR exercise; continuing work now too for voting rights of public: TN CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Elections: Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Strong Performance in Rural Areas
Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS Forge Alliance for Mumbai Civic Elections
BJP and AIADMK Forge United Front Against DMK for 2026 Elections
Part-time politicians like Rahul Gandhi come to Bihar during polls, go abroad once elections get over, claims BJP's Nitin Nabin in Patna.
Global Political Events: Key Meetings and Elections Unveiled