Raj Thackeray announces Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance ahead of municipal corporation elections, in presence of Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Raj Thackeray announces Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance ahead of municipal corporation elections, in presence of Uddhav Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Supriya Sule Speaks on NCP Alliance Talks Amidst Party Tensions
Thackeray Cousins Forge Alliance Ahead of Crucial BMC Elections
We have come together to stay together, says Uddhav Thackeray, addressing press conference with MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
Those who can’t bear to see what is happening within BJP can also come with Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance: Uddhav Thackeray.
Sahel Trio Rises: New Alliance Takes Charge Against Extremism