India entered semiconductor industry a bit late, but we will soon become self-reliant in the sector and start exporting: Amit Shah in MP.
PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
