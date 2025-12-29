Amit Shah inaugurates Rs 227 crore redeveloped Batadrava Than, birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Assam's Nagaon.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:42 IST
