US now deciding what's next for Venezuela after Maduro capture, 'we'll be involved in it very much' Trump tells Fox News, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:56 IST
US now deciding what's next for Venezuela after Maduro capture, 'we'll be involved in it very much' Trump tells Fox News, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Eyes Strong Involvement in Venezuelan Oil After Maduro Capture
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured
Justice at Last: Maduro Captured
U.S. Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured
About 40 people dead and 115 injured in fire at Swiss Alpine bar during New Year's celebration, AP reports, citing police.