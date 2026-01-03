Trump says US will tap Venezuela's vast oil reserves and sell 'large amounts' to other countries after Maduro ouster, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:07 IST
