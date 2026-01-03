Left Menu

Trump says US will tap Venezuela's vast oil reserves and sell 'large amounts' to other countries after Maduro ouster, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:07 IST
Trump says US will tap Venezuela's vast oil reserves and sell 'large amounts' to other countries after Maduro ouster, reports AP.

Trump says US will tap Venezuela's vast oil reserves and sell 'large amounts' to other countries after Maduro ouster, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delcy Rodriguez: The Rising Power in Venezuelan Politics

Delcy Rodriguez: The Rising Power in Venezuelan Politics

 Global
2
India's Rising Stars Triumph in Youth ODI Against South Africa

India's Rising Stars Triumph in Youth ODI Against South Africa

 South Africa
3
High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League Auction

High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League ...

 India
4
Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026