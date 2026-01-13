Justice KV Viswanathan holds Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act constitutional, stresses need to protect honest officers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice KV Viswanathan holds Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act constitutional, stresses need to protect honest officers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uproar in Goa Assembly Amidst Demands for Accountability on Club Fire Tragedy
Haryana Human Rights Commission Demands Accountability for Tragic Septic Tank Deaths
Indore Water Crisis: Congress Demands Inquiry and Accountability
Haryana's Crime Crackdown: Saini's New Directive for Accountability
Revolutionary Change in Vasai-Virar: Development and Accountability Promised by Fadnavis