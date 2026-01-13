Situation along northern border remains stable but needs constant vigil: Army Chief at press conference.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Situation along northern border remains stable but needs constant vigil: Army Chief at press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
A High-Stakes Verdict: Jimmy Lai's National Security Trial in Hong Kong
High Stakes in Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai's National Security Case Culminates
U.S. Rethinks Drone Restrictions Amid National Security Concerns
Ivory Coast's Tactical Vigilance: Fae's Warning Against Egypt
Odisha Vigilance arrests revenue inspector while accepting bribe of Rs 6,000