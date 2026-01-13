SC says states will be asked to compensate dog-bite victims as they did not do anything for past five years on implementation of norms.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
SC says states will be asked to compensate dog-bite victims as they did not do anything for past five years on implementation of norms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Demands Accountability for Dog-Bite Incidents
Indore Water Crisis: Congress Demands Inquiry and Accountability
WMO Marks National Day of Mourning for Crans-Montana Fire Victims
Haryana's Crime Crackdown: Saini's New Directive for Accountability
Uproar in Goa Assembly Amidst Demands for Accountability on Club Fire Tragedy