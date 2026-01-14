Iran's judiciary signals fast trials and executions for those detained in nationwide protests despite warning from Trump, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-01-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:46 IST
