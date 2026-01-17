Cong opened doors for infiltrators as they formed its vote bank: PM in Assam's Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong opened doors for infiltrators as they formed its vote bank: PM in Assam's Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Protests and Anti-Immigration March
Community Vigil: Protecting Schools Amid Immigration Raids in Minneapolis
Bodo Peace Accord ended long years of unrest in Assam, opened new avenues of education, progress: PM in Guwahati.
BJP govt cleansing sins of Congress, connecting hearts and places in Assam: PM at tribal dance programme in Guwahati.
Narendra Modi's Grand Guwahati Roadshow: A Fusion of Culture and Power