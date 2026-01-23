(Eds: Minor edits) TN achieved historical growth by overcoming all obstacles created by BJP govt: CM Stalin.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Minor edits) TN achieved historical growth by overcoming all obstacles created by BJP govt: CM Stalin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Stalin
- growth
- BJP
- government
- political
- resilience
- strategic
- success
- leadership
ALSO READ
Modi Government Fuels Northeast Growth with Massive Investment
Market Turbulence: Wall Street Faces Challenges Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Earnings Concerns
Political Scandal: BJP MLA's Alleged Secret Marriage Sparks Controversy
High-Stakes Investigations: ED's Scrutiny in West Bengal Amid Political Tensions
Netaji's Legacy: A Political Battleground in Bengal