Budget announcements on data centre will bring in a lot of foreign investments: RBI Governor in post-MPC meeting interaction with media.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Budget announcements on data centre will bring in a lot of foreign investments: RBI Governor in post-MPC meeting interaction with media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India Hits Record High Fertilizer Output: DAP & NPK Production Touches 15.76 LMT in January 2026
India, Netherlands Deepen Green Hydrogen Partnership with New Fellowship and IIT MoU
India-EU Auto Trade Pact: A Catalyst for Competitive Growth
India–Australia Launch Business Case Compendium to Power $100 Billion Trade Vision
RBI's Steady Hand: Confidence in India's Economic Trajectory