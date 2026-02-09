Left Menu

South Africa beat Canada by 57 runs in their T20 World Cup opener in Ahmedabad.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:47 IST
South Africa beat Canada by 57 runs in their T20 World Cup opener in Ahmedabad.

South Africa beat Canada by 57 runs in their T20 World Cup opener in Ahmedabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Canada vs South Africa: A Thrilling T20 Match Up

Canada vs South Africa: A Thrilling T20 Match Up

 India
2
Former Himachal Pradesh CM Criticizes Current Fiscal Mismanagement

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Criticizes Current Fiscal Mismanagement

 India
3
Portugal's Socialist Victory: A United Front Against Far-Right Gains

Portugal's Socialist Victory: A United Front Against Far-Right Gains

 Global
4
Pakistan's Game-Changing Decision: T20 World Cup Boycott Ends

Pakistan's Game-Changing Decision: T20 World Cup Boycott Ends

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026