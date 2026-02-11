Many BJP legislators troop into well of J-K Assembly, stage sit-in demanding apology from CM over his 'unparliamentary' remarks against them.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Many BJP legislators troop into well of J-K Assembly, stage sit-in demanding apology from CM over his 'unparliamentary' remarks against them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uproar in J-K Assembly as BJP members press for CM Omar Abdullah's apology over certain remarks made by him.
Tirana Turmoil: Protests Surge Amid Corruption Allegations
Opposition Condemns Chief Minister's Remarks as 'Black Day' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Unpublished Memoir Incident
Para-Teachers Demand Wage Hike in West Bengal Protest