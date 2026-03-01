Left Menu

''Painful, insensitive DMK govt could go so far; no matter what DMK does, truth will win, devotees will win'': PM Modi on lamp-lighting row.

PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:03 IST
''Painful, insensitive DMK govt could go so far; no matter what DMK does, truth will win, devotees will win'': PM Modi on lamp-lighting row.
  • Country:
  • India

''Painful, insensitive DMK govt could go so far; no matter what DMK does, truth will win, devotees will win'': PM Modi on lamp-lighting row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tanker Standstill: Hormuz Straits in Maritime Crisis

Tanker Standstill: Hormuz Straits in Maritime Crisis

 Global
2
BJP's Bold Move: Electoral Rolls Overhaul Sparks Controversy in Bengal

BJP's Bold Move: Electoral Rolls Overhaul Sparks Controversy in Bengal

 India
3
Trump's Political Dilemmas Amidst International Strikes and Domestic Challenges

Trump's Political Dilemmas Amidst International Strikes and Domestic Challen...

 Global
4
South Africa Outplays Zimbabwe in Thrilling T20 Encounter

South Africa Outplays Zimbabwe in Thrilling T20 Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026