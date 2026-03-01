People have decided DMK regime has to be sent out, they know only NDA can bring change: PM Modi in Madurai.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.
