BJP Criticizes Raut Over International Diplomacy Remarks Amid MVA Discord
The BJP has criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for advising Prime Minister Modi on the West Asia conflict while failing to resolve internal disputes in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. As the Rajya Sabha polls approach, MVA allies struggle over a lone seat, exposing internal rifts.
- Country:
- India
The ruling BJP has taken aim at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut following his comments on the ongoing West Asia conflict, advising him to instead focus on internal issues within the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) during the approaching Rajya Sabha elections.
State BJP media coordinator Navnath Ban labeled it "ridiculous" for Raut to offer advice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on mediating international disputes when he struggles with internal conflicts among MVA allies. Ban emphasized Modi's capability and trustworthiness in handling India's foreign policy.
As the deadline for Rajya Sabha nominations nears, discord over a lone seat among MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) has been highlighted. Ban criticized Uddhav Thackeray for not showing support to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, pointing to a deeper internal rift.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export Channels
Kerala Politics and West Asia Conflict: BJP Criticizes Rivals for Iran Support
Urgent Call for Evacuation: Odias Stranded Amid West Asia Conflict
Kerala BJP Criticizes Opposition Over West Asia Conflict Stance
Prime Minister Modi's Diplomatic Outreach Amid West Asia Conflict