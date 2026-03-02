BJP Criticizes Raut Over International Diplomacy Remarks Amid MVA Discord

The ruling BJP has taken aim at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut following his comments on the ongoing West Asia conflict, advising him to instead focus on internal issues within the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) during the approaching Rajya Sabha elections.

State BJP media coordinator Navnath Ban labeled it "ridiculous" for Raut to offer advice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on mediating international disputes when he struggles with internal conflicts among MVA allies. Ban emphasized Modi's capability and trustworthiness in handling India's foreign policy.

As the deadline for Rajya Sabha nominations nears, discord over a lone seat among MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) has been highlighted. Ban criticized Uddhav Thackeray for not showing support to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, pointing to a deeper internal rift.

(With inputs from agencies.)