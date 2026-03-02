India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty, territorial integrity: PM Modi after talking to Saudi Crown Prince.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:48 IST
