US military says death toll from Iran operation has risen to 6 troops, with 2 found from Tehran's initial counterattacks, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 02:43 IST
US military says death toll from Iran operation has risen to 6 troops, with 2 found from Tehran's initial counterattacks, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Defiant: Ukraine Maps Out Russian Military Missteps
SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches
Sanctions on Rwanda: A New Chapter in Eastern Congo Conflict
Wizz Air Boosts Capacity to Sharm el-Sheikh Amid Middle East Tensions
End of an Era: Notorious Mafia Boss Nitto Santapaola Passes Away