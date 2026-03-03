Left Menu

US military says death toll from Iran operation has risen to 6 troops, with 2 found from Tehran's initial counterattacks, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 02:43 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

