Have set up inter-ministerial group, which is meeting daily to closely monitor developments in West Asia: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:18 IST
Have set up inter-ministerial group, which is meeting daily to closely monitor developments in West Asia: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Roche's Ambitious Weight Loss Market Leap & Key Health Developments
Nagaland's Legislative Assembly Looks Ahead: Governor Bhalla Proposes New Developments in Frontier Nagaland
In talks with Israel PM Netanyahu, PM Modi conveyed India's concerns over recent developments & emphasised safety of civilians as a priority.
Tensions Escalate Following Major Global Developments
Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran Amidst Explosive Developments