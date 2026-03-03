Youth Cong chief Uday Bhanu Chib walks out of Tihar Jail day after Delhi HC stays sessions court order halting his bail, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 22:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Youth Cong chief Uday Bhanu Chib walks out of Tihar Jail day after Delhi HC stays sessions court order halting his bail, say sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Youth Congress Leader Uday Chib's Liberation Sparks Anti-Trade Deal Momentum
Symbolic Protest at AI Summit Leads to Bail for Youth Congress Workers
Youth Congress Protest Sparks Police Inquiry
Delhi High Court Stays Bail Suspension for Youth Congress President
Midnight Bail: Indian Youth Congress Leader Udai Bhanu Chib Released Amid Intense Legal Battle