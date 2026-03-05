Left Menu

White House says Spain agreed to cooperate with US operations in Mideast after Trump threatened financial penalties, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:33 IST
White House says Spain agreed to cooperate with US operations in Mideast after Trump threatened financial penalties, reports AP.

White House says Spain agreed to cooperate with US operations in Mideast after Trump threatened financial penalties, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Airstrike Claims Life of Key Iraqi Commander

Airstrike Claims Life of Key Iraqi Commander

 Iraq
2
US-Spain Diplomatic Clash: Bases, Trade, and Military Standoff

US-Spain Diplomatic Clash: Bases, Trade, and Military Standoff

 Spain
3
U.S.-Venezuela Oil Relations Under Trump's Watch

U.S.-Venezuela Oil Relations Under Trump's Watch

 Global
4
Market Resilience Amid Middle East Tensions and Cryptocurrency Surge

Market Resilience Amid Middle East Tensions and Cryptocurrency Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026