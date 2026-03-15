Congress believes in corruption, polarisation by promoting infiltration, but BJP's focus is on development: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress believes in corruption, polarisation by promoting infiltration, but BJP's focus is on development: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Amit Shah
- Guwahati
- Congress
- BJP
- corruption
- polarisation
- infiltration
- development
- politics
- India
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