Kerala's Political Titans: The Battle for Assembly Seats

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with ten members of his cabinet, is gearing up to contest in the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled for April 9. The decision was announced by the ruling CPI(M) on Sunday.

Vijayan plans to defend his mandate from the Dharmadam assembly segment, a constituency located in the northern Kannur district. Meanwhile, senior party leader and former health minister K K Shailaja is set to contest from the Peravoor constituency in the same district.

The CPI(M) state secretary, M V Govindan, revealed the complete list of 81 candidates, including six party-backed independents, during a recent press conference. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is ambitiously targeting a third successive term in the state.