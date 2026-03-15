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Rani Padmini's Legacy: A Tale of Dignity and Courage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Rani Padmini's sacrifice at Chittorgarh, highlighting its significance for women's dignity and national honor. Speaking at the Jauhar Mela, he linked the tradition of courage and self-respect to improved safety and social progress for women in Uttar Pradesh under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:45 IST
Rani Padmini's Legacy: A Tale of Dignity and Courage
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the sacrifice of Rani Padmini at Chittorgarh fort as a powerful symbol of women's dignity and national honor. His remarks came during the Jauhar Mela and tribute ceremony at Chittorgarh.

Adityanath discussed the historical act of jauhar, a mass self-immolation practice by women of Mewar to avoid capture, illustrating courage and determination. He underscored that such traditions inspired the improved safety and social progression for women in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister noted that under his governance, the state has seen a transformative change where women can now pursue education and work safely, even at night. This progress reflects the influence of Rajasthan's valiant legacy, he added. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attended the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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