TMC opposing SIR to protect infiltrators: Modi in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC opposing SIR to protect infiltrators: Modi in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- TMC
- Kolkata
- infiltrators
- SIR
- politics
- elections
- Bengal
- illegal
- immigrants
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