Election Commission will ensure greater transparency in counting of votes and announcement of results: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:26 IST
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Election Commission will ensure greater transparency in counting of votes and announcement of results: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
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