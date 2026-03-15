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Election Commission has asked all enforcement agencies to ensure elections are impartial and violence-free: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:28 IST
Election Commission has asked all enforcement agencies to ensure elections are impartial and violence-free: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
  • Country:
  • India

Election Commission has asked all enforcement agencies to ensure elections are impartial and violence-free: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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