Election Commission has asked all enforcement agencies to ensure elections are impartial and violence-free: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Election Commission has asked all enforcement agencies to ensure elections are impartial and violence-free: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
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