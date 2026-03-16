We've managed to degrade Iran's launching capabilities to large extent: Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:28 IST
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We've managed to degrade Iran's launching capabilities to large extent: Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar.
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