LPG shortage artificially created by disabling servers; no real crisis of cooking gas: Mamata at protest rally in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
LPG shortage artificially created by disabling servers; no real crisis of cooking gas: Mamata at protest rally in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- LPG
- cooking gas
- shortage
- Kolkata
- Mamata Banerjee
- protest
- servers
- manipulation
- public
- deception
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