CBSE warns Class 10, 12 board exam evaluators of legal action for sharing information on social media: Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
CBSE warns Class 10, 12 board exam evaluators of legal action for sharing information on social media: Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Digital Warriors: Orban's Social Media Campaign Amidst New Ad Restrictions
CBSE Warns Evaluators Against Social Media Leaks
The Complex Relationship Between British Teens and Social Media
Hindu Deity Controversy Sparks Legal Action
Social media posts on Op Sindoor: Haryana tells SC it has not granted sanction to prosecute Ashoka University prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad.