Delhi's Effluent Plant Under Scrutiny After Social Media Storm

Amidst public concerns triggered by a social media post, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) inspected the Okhla Common Effluent Treatment Plant on suspicion of untreated wastewater discharge.

Officials reported that initial observations revealed no visible pollution, contrary to online allegations, yet samples were dispatched for lab analysis.

Operational faults such as non-functional filtration units were identified, necessitating immediate corrective measures by the plant's management to avoid potential environmental penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)