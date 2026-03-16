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Delhi's Effluent Plant Under Scrutiny After Social Media Storm

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee inspected the Okhla effluent plant after a social media post alleged discharge of untreated wastewater. Initial findings suggest operational deficiencies despite visible water appearing uncontaminated. Samples sent for analysis may lead to regulatory action if environmental standards are breached. Rectifications and further inspections are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:11 IST
Delhi's Effluent Plant Under Scrutiny After Social Media Storm
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Amidst public concerns triggered by a social media post, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) inspected the Okhla Common Effluent Treatment Plant on suspicion of untreated wastewater discharge.

Officials reported that initial observations revealed no visible pollution, contrary to online allegations, yet samples were dispatched for lab analysis.

Operational faults such as non-functional filtration units were identified, necessitating immediate corrective measures by the plant's management to avoid potential environmental penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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