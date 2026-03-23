SC disposes of plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, against his detention under National Security Act.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:25 IST
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SC disposes of plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, against his detention under National Security Act.
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