SC notes that Union government has revoked Sonam Wangchuk's detention, says nothing left in matter.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
SC notes that Union government has revoked Sonam Wangchuk's detention, says nothing left in matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Blaze Mystery: Indore House Fire Autopsy Findings Released
IEA Prepares for Strategic Oil Release Amid Iran Conflict
West Bengal Gears Up for First Supplementary Voters' List Release
BJP releases third list of 11 candidates for Kerala Assembly Polls.
BJP releases list of nine candidates for Puducherry Assembly polls.