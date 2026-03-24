Govt has started Rs 70,000-crore project to manufacture ships: PM Modi in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:16 IST
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Govt has started Rs 70,000-crore project to manufacture ships: PM Modi in RS.
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