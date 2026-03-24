Left Menu

Storms in Portugal Wreak Havoc on Economy: A Double Blow

Severe storms in Portugal during January and mid-February led to significant economic downturns, impacting businesses, infrastructure, and households. Governor Alvaro Santos Pereira highlighted increased credit risks, inflation, and reconstruction efforts. The country faces a challenging recovery, with potential for long-term resilience strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:58 IST
Storms in Portugal Wreak Havoc on Economy: A Double Blow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Severe storms that swept through central Portugal in January and mid-February caused significant economic downturns, the Governor of the Bank of Portugal, Alvaro Santos Pereira, reported. The damage from the storms not only led to a decline in first-quarter economic activity but also posed considerable credit risks for the banking sector.

Before the storms, forecasts predicted a 2.3% economic growth for the year. However, the economic landscape shifted drastically following the damage, with government estimates indicating direct reconstruction costs exceeding 4 billion euros. The government approved 2.5 billion euros in loans and incentives for rebuilding following the destructive Storm Kristin in January.

In addition to physical destruction, the storms have created challenges such as increased inflation driven by crop losses and potential permanent business closures. While these disruptions threaten productive capacity, they also pave the way for Portugal to advance its infrastructure by investing more in capital modernization and proactive planning against extreme weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026