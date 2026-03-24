Storms in Portugal Wreak Havoc on Economy: A Double Blow
Severe storms in Portugal during January and mid-February led to significant economic downturns, impacting businesses, infrastructure, and households. Governor Alvaro Santos Pereira highlighted increased credit risks, inflation, and reconstruction efforts. The country faces a challenging recovery, with potential for long-term resilience strategies.
- Country:
- Portugal
Severe storms that swept through central Portugal in January and mid-February caused significant economic downturns, the Governor of the Bank of Portugal, Alvaro Santos Pereira, reported. The damage from the storms not only led to a decline in first-quarter economic activity but also posed considerable credit risks for the banking sector.
Before the storms, forecasts predicted a 2.3% economic growth for the year. However, the economic landscape shifted drastically following the damage, with government estimates indicating direct reconstruction costs exceeding 4 billion euros. The government approved 2.5 billion euros in loans and incentives for rebuilding following the destructive Storm Kristin in January.
In addition to physical destruction, the storms have created challenges such as increased inflation driven by crop losses and potential permanent business closures. While these disruptions threaten productive capacity, they also pave the way for Portugal to advance its infrastructure by investing more in capital modernization and proactive planning against extreme weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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