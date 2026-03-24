Impact of West Asia war may continue for a long time; govt remains alert and taking appropriate steps: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Impact of West Asia war may continue for a long time; govt remains alert and taking appropriate steps: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Stalin Criticizes Modi’s Preparedness Plan Amidst West Asia Tensions
LPG Unpreparedness: Tamil Nadu CM Questions PM Modi's Crisis Management
Modi Warns of Long-Term Impact of West Asia Conflict, Advocates Dialogue
Kerala BJP Welcomes Young Congress Leaders Amidst Election Preparedness
Odisha's Summer Preparedness: Ensuring Public Safety Amidst Heatwaves