Lebanon withdraws accreditation of Iran's ambassador, orders him to leave country, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:27 IST
Lebanon withdraws accreditation of Iran's ambassador, orders him to leave country, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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