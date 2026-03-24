In manifesto, AIADMK announces special assistance of Rs 10,000 to every family to manage tax burden, price rise.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:40 IST
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In manifesto, AIADMK announces special assistance of Rs 10,000 to every family to manage tax burden, price rise.
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