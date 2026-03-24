'3 free gas cylinders per year, Rs 10 lakh aid for families of Jallikattu tamers,' among assurances in AIADMK manifesto.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:52 IST
- Country:
- India
'3 free gas cylinders per year, Rs 10 lakh aid for families of Jallikattu tamers,' among assurances in AIADMK manifesto.
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