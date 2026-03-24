President Trump and PM Modi discussed situation in Middle East, including the importance of keeping Strait of Hormuz open: US envoy.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:36 IST
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- India
President Trump and PM Modi discussed situation in Middle East, including the importance of keeping Strait of Hormuz open: US envoy.
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