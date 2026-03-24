Sadhus in the Streets: Controversy Stirs in Nemom Election Campaign

A brewing controversy has emerged in the Nemom constituency where BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar's election campaign featured an unexpected visit from a group of sadhus, including an aghori sadhu. Arriving as part of the campaign festivities, their presence quickly ignited criticism from rival political camps.

Candidate V Sivankutty of the LDF and K S Sabarinathan of the UDF raised concerns over the sadhus' involvement. Sivankutty highlighted the unsettling impact on local children and questioned the electoral relevance of the sadhus in Kerala's political landscape. He further criticized the move as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, stating that religious influences should remain separate from politics.

Meanwhile, BJP's Chandrasekhar has distanced himself from orchestrating the sadhus' arrival, asserting that their presence was unplanned and accidental. Asserting his campaign's transparency, Chandrasekhar revealed he only offered logistical aid upon the sadhus' request. The debate continues to engage voters and observers leading up to the assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)