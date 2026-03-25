Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat amid ongoing session, search operations underway: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat amid ongoing session, search operations underway: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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