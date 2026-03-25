More than what is collected as cess and surcharges is spent under schemes to states: FM Sitharaman in LS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:47 IST
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More than what is collected as cess and surcharges is spent under schemes to states: FM Sitharaman in LS.
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